Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday to meet those injured in a stampede that occured during the Maha Kumbh a day earlier, which commenced on January 13.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, one of the largest gatherings in the world, witnessed a stampede that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming 30 lives and injuring several others, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders.

"36 injured people are admitted here ...all are being treated very well and arrangements have been made for the attendants who are with them...," Singh told reporters

He further said, "These (injured) people belong to different places like Deoria, Delhi and Bihar, and said their families have been informed."

"No one is in serious condition but some of them have sustained fractures, it will take up to 3 weeks for them to recover, there are 2-3 such cases," Singh added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Singh along with Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar inspected the scene of the incident during their visit to Prayagraj.

The state government has set up a judicial commission to probe the incident.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries.

As per the latest update, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Maha Kumbh, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

