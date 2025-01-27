Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Mahakumbh 2025 has proven to be a life-changing experience for many youths who attended the grand festival. As they immersed themselves in the spiritual atmosphere, they felt an overwhelming sense of joy, peace, and enlightenment.

With each passing day, the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is drawing devotees of all ages from across various parts of India. The cold winter and minor struggles are no longer a challenge, especially after a dip in the Sangam. Devotees say it brings them peace and heals all their hardships.

Also Read | Kerala: Tiger That Killed Indian Women Cricketer Minnu Mani's Aunt in Wayanad Found Dead in Forest After Fight With Another Animal.

Binika Thakur from Chandigarh, who arrived in Prayagraj early on Monday with her family, was initially hesitant to take a dip due to the cold weather. However, after gathering the courage, she took the dip and came out feeling much better.

"We arrived here at 4 am. Our entire family took a holy dip together. It felt so good. In the beginning, we thought that we wouldn't be able to do it as it was cold. But when we went in, it felt better. This felt so good. When we do something for God, it doesn't feel difficult. I was excited before the trip started but we faced struggles when we were coming here ......at the end of the day, it was all good," Binika told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: ECI to Hold High-Level Meeting to Review Poll Preparedness.

Sumit Kumar, who also hails from Chandigarh, expressed her feelings after the holy dip and said, "It felt so good after taking a holy dip. It felt peaceful... Everything went well...We are delighted..."

The Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130.2 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 15 days.

Similarly, Shagun, from Himachal, felt relaxed after the dip. She remarked that the Mahakumbh is no longer an event confined to one state; people from all across India are coming to take part.

"It felt so good. It was relaxing...People from different states have come here and are taking a holy dip...There is great enthusiasm among people... everyone was excited as this has arrived after a long gap... This is so good for our generation," Shagun from Himachal Pradesh said.

Sonu Kumar Yadav from Jharkhand, who arrived here last evening, said, "I arrived here last evening and stayed here overnight. There was a huge crowd here even at night. I took a holy dip at 4 am."

Over 4.664 million devotees have already taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam till 8 am today, depicting devotion and curiosity to witness one such congregation in many years.

Over one million Kalpwasis are also present at the Sangam. Kalpawasis are the ones who follow a strict diet and take food once a day.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)