New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed confidence that Delhi would vote out the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in the national capital. The BJP leader further accused the AAP of "corruption" and "lying"

Maharashtra CM campaigned for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh, who is contesting for the Gokal Pur Assembly seat.

"Delhi has made up its mind. The people of Delhi are going to go with BJP. The women of Delhi are going to bring about the change in Delhi. The sisters of Delhi have decided to keep the fake Kejriwal government at home and bring the BJP government. A BJP government will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis further accused Kejriwal of betraying social activist Anna Hazare, claiming he sidestepped the latter to sit on the Chief Ministerial seat.

"The people of Delhi have seen Arvind Kejriwal's rule for ten years. When Arvind Kejriwal came to Delhi, he came holding the hand and finger of Anna Hazare and saying that corruption has to be eradicated. Delhi has to be decorated, he came saying such things. I don't know when he pushed Anna Hazare also and came and sat on the Delhi seat (CM seat). I am from Maharashtra, and I always meet Anna Hazare, who says that if there has to be the most dishonest person in the country, it would be Kejriwal," he said.

"If a competition of lying and corruption is held in the Olympics, Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of the AAP party will take all the gold medals...," the BJP leader further added.

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, the political battle has intensified with allegations flying between the three major parties: AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two elections, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight. (ANI)

