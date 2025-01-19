Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party MP Sunil Tatkare defended his party's chief after several opposition leaders in Maharashtra criticised Deputy Chief Minister for the collapse of law and order in the state regarding Saif Ali Khan's attack.

Speaking about the attack on the actor, Tatkare said that the Chief Minister has experience in managing law and order, showing confidence in the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Found Dead in Burnt State in Car Near Girlfriend's Wedding Venue in Ghazipur, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

"Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, all these incidents come under their jurisdiction. I will always say and have said earlier today, the CM The CM has the Home Department and he is doing his best, so I don't want to say anything more about that," he told ANI.

Earlier, DyCM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar refuted that the law and order in the state has collapsed after Saif's attack, saying that the alleged attacker was not aware it was the actor's house.

Also Read | Delhi Car Fire Video: 24-Year-Old Man Charred to Death After Blaze Erupts in Vehicle in Ghazipur Area.

"Some opposition leaders have stated that law & order collapsed in Mumbai after the incident of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. But the reality is that the accused came from Bangladesh. First, he came to Kolkata & then came to Mumbai. He was not aware that it was the house of some film star. He just entered the house with the intention of robbery."

On Friday, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule condemned the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, saying that the attack is "extremely worrying." She also stated that crimes in Maharashtra are increasing.

"Crime in Maharashtra is increasing... Let the police investigate whether the attacks on the celebrities and the murder (of Baba Siddique) two months prior have any links," she told reporters. '

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident and asked when artists like Saif Ali Khan are attacked then to what extent the common public is safe?

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel raised questions on the law and order situation of Maharashtra in the wake of the attack.

"No one is safe in a city like Mumbai anymore... If someone can go to the 11th floor of a residential building of a big actor and attack him at night, it shows that Mumbai is no longer safe for anyone," Baghel told reporters.

The Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident occurred on January 16, during which the actor was attacked at his Bandra residence. The 'Hum Tum' actor sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Mumbai police have caught the accused identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane, according to officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)