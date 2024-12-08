Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, the fire department said.

According to the officials, 6 fire tenders are engaged at the spot to control the fire.

No casualties have been reported.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

