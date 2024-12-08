Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, the fire department said.
According to the officials, 6 fire tenders are engaged at the spot to control the fire.
Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 6-Month-Old Foetus Stuck in Toilet Pipe Recovered in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.
No casualties have been reported.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Also Read | Chennai Shocker: College Student with Mental Health Issues Allegedly Raped by 10 Men Over 10 Months; 2, Including Minor, Arrested.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)