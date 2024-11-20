Nashik, November 20: An altercation between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal broke out in the Nandgaon Assembly constituency on Wednesday afternoon amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly polls. According to the Special IGP Nashik, Dattatray Karale, the alteration took place near a college located on the Manmad-Nandgaon road in the Nandgaon Assembly constituency.

Karale stated that there was a misunderstanding that people from outside the area were brought there to vote. He further added that the situation later got normal and that the election process was underway there. "Some people had gathered near a college located on Manmad-Nandgaon road in the Nandgaon Assembly constituency. There was a misunderstanding that people from outside were brought there to vote. We are taking action and will lodge a case after verifying the facts of this incident. The situation is normal, and the election process is underway there," IGP Karale said. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by Poll Diary: Clean Sweep for Mahayuti, MVA Trails Behind.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 58.22 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections. On the other hand, a turnout of 67.59 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. Maharashtra, Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Most Exit Polls Predict Victory for BJP-Led NDA Alliance in Both States.

Clash Between Shiv Sena Candidate Suhas Kande, Independent Candidate Sameer Bhujba

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: Clash broke out between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande & Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon Assembly Constituency. (Video source: Sameer Bhujbal’s team) pic.twitter.com/cvvGgelCtE — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

The state is witnessing a fierce contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is up against the opposition, comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to reclaim ground in the state's political landscape.

