Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday formed a committee, which included four ministers, to look into several issues faced by tribals, a well-placed source said.

The administration has received various complaints from tribal people that they were facing problems in getting caste certificates, while their land was encroached upon by unscrupulous people.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Physical Classes Suspended for Class 10, 12; All Studies to Shift Online, Announces CM Atishi.

During a meeting of the state tribal advisory committee, Banerjee expressed discontent over the complaints and set up a committee to look into the matter, the source said.

The four ministers who were included in the panel are Minister of State for Backward Classes' Welfare and Tribal Affairs Bulu Chik Baraik, Minister of State for Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad with Independent charge Sandhya Rani Tudu, MoS Food and Supplies Jyotsna Mandi and Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hits Kutch; No Casualties Reported.

Banerjee directed the ministers to visit the residences of the tribals and further improve their relationship with the state government, the source said.

The committee members were also asked to keep an eye on the issue of forcible encroachment of tribal land and ensure that no one can do it.

She also directed them to check that the developments of the tribals were not hampered for any reason, the source said.

Banerjee, during the meeting, also instructed ministers to inspire the tribal population to set up homestays in their places to attract tourists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)