Thane, May 29: A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by four persons after he objected to their act of bursting firecrackers near a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district when an event was being held there on Monday, police said.

A local festival was underway at the temple of a Goddess in Tippanna Nagar in Kalyan area where some people were playing drums.

At around 1.30 am, some persons started bursting firecrackers near the temple which disturbed the event following which one of the devotees approached them to inform about the disturbance caused by their act, an official from Khadakpada police station told PTI.

The persons got angry and allegedly beat up the man severely and also hit him with a stone, causing head injury to him, he said. The victim was given first aid at a local hospital, the official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against four persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention).

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe is on into the incident.

