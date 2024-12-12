New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was found dead in a park in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Monu Thapa, was a resident of Pushp Vihar.

Also Read | Places of Worship Act: Muslim Personal Law Board Welcomes Supreme Court's Curbs on Fresh Suits Against Mosques Surveys.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 3:42 pm at the Saket police station. On reaching the scene, a police team found Thapa's body in the park with injury marks on his face.

"A blood-stained stone was found near the body, suggesting that it might have been used in the crime," a police officer said.

Also Read | Spit-Gate in Ghaziabad: Boy Caught Spitting on Dough Before Baking It in Tandoor at Uttar Pradesh Hotel; Owner, Another Staff Nabbed (Watch Video).

Forensic teams were called to the site. Further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)