Imphal, Dec 20 (PTI) Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday held a demonstration here to protest Union Home minister Amit Shah's recent remarks about B R Ambedkar.

Congress workers led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader O Ibobi Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra held banners and raised slogans demanding an apology from Shah.

Singh later told reporters, "We are staging our protests to demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately sack Shah from the Union Cabinet for his remarks about Ambedkar."

He also said that the allegation of assault by Rahul Gandhi is "false".

Meghachandra told reporters that Shah's statement about Ambedkar has deeply hurt and insulted the sentiments of millions of people in the country and Shah should apologise to the nation.

