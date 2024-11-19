Churachandpur, November 19: Members of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur on Tuesday held a rally carrying mock 'coffins' in remembrance of the deceased members of their community who died during unrest in Manipur. Hundreds of people participated in it with placards demanding justice for those killed, and a separate administration in the hill areas.

Earlier on November 11, ten militants were killed in Manipur's Jiribam in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force and Civil Police. A Manipur Police press note said that a CRPF constable sustained bullet injury and is under treatment. Arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the encounter. On Monday, several Manipur MLAs passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in the state. Manipur Violence: Hundreds Walk With Empty Coffins in Churachandpur District, Demanding Justice for Those Killed in Jiribam Gunfight (Watch Video).

The resolution also said that a mass operation must be initiated within seven days against the Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killing of six people including women and children in Jiribam. It also demanded the transfer of three key cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that are linked to the death of one woman who was burnt, the killing of six innocent civilians, and the killing of a woman farmer. The MLAs in their resolution decided to declare Kuki militants "responsible" for the killings of six innocent people including women and children to be declared an "unlawful organisation" within seven days.

"If the above resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA Legislators will decide the future course of action in consultation with the people of the State," the resolution released by the Chief Minister's Secretariat read while ensuring that central and state government would take steps to ensure normalcy in Manipur. In the meeting, the ruling MLAs also condemned the actions of "certain persons" who indulged in attacking them and burning their properties. Manipur Violence: 1 Protester Dead in Firing During Clash Between Security Forces and Mob in Jiribam, Centre To Rush 5,000 Additional Paramilitary Troops.

"Such barbaric action of the miscreants, including the looting and destruction of properties was strongly condemned by all the Legislators present. Legal action will be initiated against the concerned miscreants, based on the findings of a High Powered Committee," the resolution read. This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts.

Kuki Groups Hold Mock ‘Coffin’ Rally

#WATCH | Manipur | Members of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur hold rally carrying mock 'coffins' in remembrance of the deceased members of their community who died during unrest in the state pic.twitter.com/jt8bHh85aP — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

On Monday, the Manipur government announced an extension of the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal and Churachandpur. The suspension will continue till 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)