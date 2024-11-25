Gurugram, Nov 25 (PTI) Police arrested a member of an inter-state gang of tractor thieves and recovered 11 stolen tractors and two trolleys from his possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Nakhruddin alias Nakhru alias Nasru was arrested by the Crime Unit, Farrukhnagar, from Inkhaka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on November 17, the official said.

The official said that the accused, a resident of Bhandara village in Bharatpur district, was produced in a city court following which he was taken on eight days police remand.

"A total of 17 cases of theft against the accused are registered in Gurugram, two cases in Faridabad, one case in Nuh and nine cases of crimes under the Arms Act, theft, assault, robbery and attempt to murder in Rajasthan while a case of robbery is registered in Uttar Pradesh," said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

"Two accused Ibrahim and Sitaram have already been arrested in this case. We are questioning the accused," he added.

It is revealed that the accused has committed more than two and a half dozen incidents of tractor theft, attempt to murder, robbery, assault, theft and possession of illegal weapons, police said.

Cases are registered against the accused in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Rajasthan, they said.

The accused confessed during interrogation that he had committed 20 tractor thefts in Gurugram district and five incidents in Rewari district, police said.

It was also revealed that the accused steals tractors along with his associates. After stealing the tractors, they make fake documents of the stolen tractors and sell the vehicles in the areas of Uttar Pradesh for about Rs four to five lakh, they said.

