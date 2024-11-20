New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The metro trains will be affected between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations for over one week from Wednesday, the DMRC said.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10.45 pm till end of revenue service and from start of revenue service upto 7.02 am from intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday till intervening night of November 29 and 30.

"Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18,19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period. However, normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri and Millenium City Centre Gurugram during revenue hours," the DMRC mentioned in the post.

The first metro on the Samaypur Badli-Millenium City Centre Gurugram starts from 6 am, while the last train at 11 pm.

