By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to organise a 100-day intensified campaign on tuberculosis (TB) elimination in prisons and correctional institutions as part of the Central government's commitment to eliminating the disease from India.

Also Read | Manali Paragliding Death: Tourist From Telangana Crashes to Death While Paragliding in Himachal Pradesh's Raison, Pilot Injured; Case Registered.

The move is significant in order to effectively control and curb the prevalence of TB inside prisons.

As part of the 100-day intensified campaign, the Principal Secretary (Home/Jails) of all states and UTs as well as the Director Generals and the Inspector Generals Prisons of all states and UTs have been asked to take some specific measures.

Also Read | S Jaishankar Birthday 2025: EAM Expresses Gratitude and Humility After PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to External Affairs Minister on His Birthday.

As per the communication circulated on January 7, it is instructed to organise screening camps (Nikshay Shivir) in all prisons, covering all prison inmates in consultation with the state health department, state TB officers and district TB officers during the period from February 3, 2025, to February 15, 2025.

The message further asked to take Nikshay Shapath (pledge) during the period from January 27, 2025, to February 2, 2025.

It is also advised to display Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material in all prisons offices and organisations, as well as awareness generation about tuberculosis in the staff of prisons and correctional institutions.

The campaign plan along with the guidelines and details of district TB officers issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are attached to this letter.

States and the UTs are also requested to get in touch with the district TB Officers for organising the screening camps in the prisons and getting IEC materials for display inside prisons. The text of the pledge (Nikshay Shapath) shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is also attached.

"The active indulgence of prison authorities in this special campaign is expected to contribute substantially to TB control efforts," reads the MHA communication.

"All states and UTs are therefore requested to engage the prison authorities in taking active steps for comprehensive screening of Prison inmates as well as Prison Officers and for generating awareness about tuberculosis in the prisons which can contribute towards the elimination of TB."

Tuberculosis is a significant public health concern in prisons as the closed setting and crowded areas in the prisons have the potential risk of becoming a breeding ground for TB transmission, exacerbating the burden of the disease within incarcerated populations and posing a risk to public health upon prisoners' release and also during their periodic interaction with their visitors.

The MHA's initiative is taken following input that inadequate screening and lack of awareness are seen as key challenges in controlling TB inside prisons.

As part of its commitment to eliminating Tuberculosis in India, the Central government has recently launched a 100-day Intensified campaign on TB elimination, which started on December 7 last year. This nationwide initiative is a significant part of the Central government's commitment to improving public health by eliminating TB, resulting in a reduction in mortality rates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)