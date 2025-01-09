Manali, January 9: How safe are adventure sports like paragliding, which promise thrill but often come with grave risks? The tragic death of Mahesh Reddy, a 32-year-old tourist from Telangana, in a paragliding accident near Manali has once again raised questions about safety regulations in Himachal Pradesh’s adventure tourism sector. Reddy’s tandem flight in Raison village turned fatal within minutes of take-off, leaving his family and friends devastated. Despite being rushed to two hospitals, he was declared dead, while the pilot sustained minor injuries.

According to a Times of India report, the incident took place on the evening of January 9 when Reddy, vacationing with friends, decided to try paragliding in the popular tourist spot of Raison, located around 20 km from Manali. However, shortly after take-off, the paraglider spiralled out of control and crashed, causing severe injuries to Reddy. As per the report, emergency responders rushed to stabilise Reddy before transferring him to a private hospital in Bhuntar. Manali Paragliding Deaths: Another Foreign Paraglider Crashes to Death in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali, 2 Fatalities in 48 Hours Ahead of Paragliding World Cup 2024.

As his condition worsened, Reddy was referred to the Medical College in Mandi district for advanced treatment. Tragically, doctors declared him “brought dead” upon arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest that a sudden gust of wind during take-off may have destabilised the glider, leading to the crash. While the tandem pilot sustained only minor injuries, the mishap left Reddy’s friends and family in shock, grappling with an untimely loss during what should have been a joyous holiday. Polish Paraglider Stranded After Mid-Air Collision With Another Glider in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra.

Authorities have registered a case under sections 125 and 106 of the Indian Penal Code at Kullu police station, and investigations are ongoing. This accident is part of a larger pattern of paragliding-related fatalities in the region, which has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for tourists participating in such high-risk activities.

