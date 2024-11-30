India News | Minister Parameshwara Vows Tough Action Against Drug Peddlers in Karnataka

Agency News PTI| Nov 30, 2024 08:26 PM IST
Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 30 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday stressed the importance of stringent action against drug peddlers, assuring officers of full support.

He also warned that Inspectors, Deputy Superintendents, and Commissioners of Police would be held accountable if drug-related activities persisted in their respective jurisdictions.

Speaking at the inauguration of new police quarters and police station buildings, he reaffirmed Karnataka's commitment to its "war against drugs".

Highlighting the significant sensitisation efforts and seizures, Parameshwara noted, "Drugs worth Rs 250 crore have been seized and destroyed in Bengaluru over the past year. Several foreign nationals involved in peddling have been arrested and deported, and many peddlers have been booked under the Goondas Act. In some cases, police were compelled to resort to shootings."

When questioned about the use of force, Parameshwara said, "If necessary, the police will take that decision".

Addressing Naxal threats, Parameshwara mentioned the government's ongoing efforts to "encourage Maoists to surrender".

Speaking on the encounter killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, Parameshwara urged the accomplices to surrender under a government rehabilitation policdiv>

