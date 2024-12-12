Ministry of Defence signs contract with HAL for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft: (Pic/ Ministry of Defence)

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government, a contract for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed at an approximate cost of 13,500 crore inclusive of taxes and duties, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The contrary was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday.

As per the ministry, the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6 per cent, enhanced due to the indigenisation of many components to be manufactured by the Indian defence industry.

"These aircraft would be manufactured at the Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country," as per the statement.

