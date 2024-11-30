Serchhip (Mizoram) [India], November 30 (ANI): Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation intercepted a vehicle recovered six 12 bore single barrel rifles, and apprehended an individual, Assam Rifles officially stated.

According to the statement, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of weapons on the road, in Serchhip district, Mizoram, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a mobile vehicle Check Post on November 29.

The alerted troops intercepted a vehicle and carried out a thorough search resulting in the recovery of six 12-bore single-barrel rifles and the apprehension of an individual.

The recovered weapons and the apprehended individual have been handed over to Mizoram Police.

Earlier, a police team conducted a raid in the Patel Nagar area of Sribhumi, seizing two vehicles carrying 76,000 Yaba tablets and arresting three individuals. The operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, stated, "In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by Sribhumi Police, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted in the Patel Nagar area, leading to the recovery of 76,000 Yaba tablets. Three individuals were apprehended during the operation." (ANI)

