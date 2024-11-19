Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Modi government will ensure all prisoners who have served one-third of their sentence receive justice before Constitution Day.

Speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference, Shah said, "We have bound the court, the prosecution and the police with about 60 provisions to complete their work within the time limit. We have also bound the jails that if the trial is not going on after a certain period, then except for some crimes which are not very serious, the jail officer himself will have to present the bail process inside the court and our effort is that before Constitution Day, there should not be a single prisoner in the country's jails who has served one-third of his sentence and has not yet got justice. A lot of work has been done to make the police accountable and a lot of work has also been done to give strength to the police."

The Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) is celebrated every year on November 26, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India besides highlighting and reaffirming the ideals & principles, it upholds and honor and acknowledge the contribution of our Founding fathers.

Shah also stressed the need for the country to find solutions to global challenges like cybercrime, border security, illegal drone use, narcotics and misuse of the darknet to stay two steps ahead of lawbreakers.

"We have some challenges in the coming days. These challenges are not just for India but for the whole world. India should find a solution to this. There are 5 such areas in which we should be two steps ahead of those who break the law. Cybercrime, infiltration-security of borders through technology, illegal use of drones- its prevention and suppression, narcotics and how modern technology can be used in its investigation and against misuse of darknet," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Gandhinagar Philatelic Exhibition "Phila Vista 2024" and visited the Dandi Kutir Museum. (ANI)

