New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government's "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and India has become a world leader in anti-terror initiatives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attack.

Shah said cowardly terrorists shamed humanity by killing innocent people in Mumbai on this day in 2008.

"I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and pay homage to those who lost their lives," he said in a post on X in Hindi with the hashtag #MumbaiTerrorAttack.

Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation and the Modi government's "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world. Today, India has become a world leader in anti-terror initiatives, the home minister said.

Ten terrorists from Pakistan carried out the worst-ever terror attack in India on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai that left 166 people dead.

