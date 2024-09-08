Balaghat (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Two persons and as many oxen were killed after a makeshift metal shed being carried on an ox cart touched an electricity line in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Khara area in the afternoon, an official said.

Kirnapur police station in-charge Chhatrapal Singh Bains said that the metal shed touched an 11KV line due to which two persons, identified as Vitthal Khairwar and Dugesh Panche, died and another individual was injured.

The injured person is being treated in the district hospital, he said.

Two oxen also died due to electrocution, he said.

Khara Sarpanch Rajendra Bopche said the accident happened because the power line was lying very low.

