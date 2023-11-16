Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indore Police have registered cases against the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress following the clashes over distributing gifts among the public ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

The workers of both parties had disputes and clashes broke out in three different regions in the district on Wednesday and after that, the cases were also registered at three different police stations in the district.

Also Read | Sircilla Election 2023: BJP Fields Rani Rudrama Reddy to Take on KT Rama Rao in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

One of the three cases is registered against former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari's brother Nana Patwari and BJP candidate Madhu Verma's brother Balram Verma at Rajendra Nagar police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "There was a dispute between Nana Patwari, brother of Congress candidate Jitu Patwari, contesting from Rau assembly seat and Balram Verma, brother of BJP candidate Madhu Verma from the same seat, over the distribution of gifts to the public. There was also a clash between the two parties. After that, a case has been registered against people from both the parties at Rajendra Nagar police station into the matter."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Government Rejects UNSC's Call for Extended Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza.

On the other hand, a woman leader who was campaigning for Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 assembly constituency had filed a complaint against BJP workers at the Aerodrome Police Station. Besides, there was a dispute and fight between the workers of BJP and Congress regarding the distribution of liquor for which a case of assault was registered against both parties on Wednesday evening, the officer said.

He further added that similarly, a case of assault was registered by a Congress worker against the BJP councillor Rakesh Jain in the Dwarkapuri Police Station area.

Wednesday was the last day for campaigning for the state assembly polls which are all set to be held tomorrow, November 17.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)