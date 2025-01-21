Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to freedom fighter Hemu Kalani on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue located in Sindhi Colony in Ujjain on Tuesday.

"It is the Balidan Diwas (death anniversary) of Hemu Kalani today, and I visit here every year. I am happy that we resolved and made a place to remember our freedom fighters. It is our faith and our tradition that brings out the glorious history in front of the society through which the entire society is filled with pride. We should never forget the contribution of our freedom fighters, including Hemu Kalani," CM Yadav told reporters.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that the stories of Kalani's bravery, valour, and dedication to the motherland would inspire generations to serve the nation.

"Today, I paid tribute to Hemu Kalani by garlanding his statue during a program organized on his Balidan Diwas in Ujjain. I interacted with the local citizens and public representatives present in the program and shared my views. The stories of Hemu Kalani's bravery, valour and dedication towards the motherland will continue to inspire all of us for services to the nation for ages," the CM said in the post.

Additionally, CM Yadav mentioned that the state government is considering banning liquor in religious cities and expressed satisfaction that progress was being made in this direction.

"We have said that it is our state's policy that we should move towards banning liquor in religious cities in the state. I am happy that we are slowly moving in that direction," the CM added.

Earlier, the CM had stated that his government was contemplating revising its policies for religious cities and planning to ban liquor in those areas.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that many seers had suggested the same and assured that the state government was seriously considering closing liquor shops within the limits of religious cities.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon." (ANI)

