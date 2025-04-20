Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Several vehicles and locals were feared trapped under debris after a landslide hit the Shan Palace area in Ward No 2 of Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, following heavy rains.

Local police and hotel staff rushed to the spot and rescued those who were trapped. Visuals from the area showed several vehicles completely buried under mud, stones, and debris. The entrances of shops and a restaurant were also damaged.

Also Read | Love Triangle in Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh Man Reports Wife Missing, Later Spots Her at Taj Mahal With Another Man in WhatsApp Video.

Locals were seen standing on rooftops to assess the damage.

Official confirmation is still awaited on the number of people trapped or any possible deaths.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Suspects Wife of Being Involved in Illicit Relationship, Throws Acid on Her, His 2 Daughters in UP Village.

Earlier in the day, hailstorms and landslides caused severe damage in Udhampur. Union Minister and area MP Jitendra Singh said there were three casualties and some families suffered property loss.

As National Highway (NH) 44 remains blocked in the Ramban area, Singh said he is in contact with the Deputy Commissioner and relief is being provided to those affected.

"There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary," Singh posted on X.

The Union Minister said that district officials have been asked to ensure proper relief and assistance. He also urged people not to panic amid the ongoing natural disaster.

Heavy rainfall in Udhampur on Saturday night led to more traffic blockages on NH-44 in the Ramban area.

In Jammu, strong winds caused part of the boundary wall of the Civil Secretariat to collapse, bringing down the barbed wire. Several parked vehicles were damaged. A JCB machine was deployed to clear the debris and reopen access to the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)