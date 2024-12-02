Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Mumbai Police, investigating the murder of NCP local functionary Sachin Kurmi, on Monday invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the arrested persons, officials said.

Kurmi, a leader of the Byculla division of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was stabbed to death by three unidentified assailants in October when he was taking a stroll after dinner.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested three persons during the investigation.

"Mumbai Police on Monday invoked provisions of MCOCA against the arrested accused in the case," an official said.

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the stringent provisions.

