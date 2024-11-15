Mumbai, November 15: Passenger services at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station here have been temporarily closed due to a fire outside one of its entry gates, said Mumbai Metro authorities.

"Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station," Mumbai Metro said in a post on X. Mumbai Metro Fire: Blaze Erupts Near BKC Metro Station on Aqua Line, Passenger Services Closed.

Blaze Erupts Near BKC Metro Station

The fire is contained to some wooden sheets, furniture, and construction materials in a 100x60 feet area in the basement, about 40-50 feet underground at the Metro station. It was fully controlled by 2:30 pm Via: @raje_ashish#fire #mumbaifire #BKC #mumbai #mumbainews https://t.co/2KbBTQvMYg pic.twitter.com/UsNc3VilOG — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 15, 2024

"For passenger safety, we have paused services. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding," the post said further. More information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)