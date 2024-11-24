Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 24 (ANI): Nagaland Governor La Ganeshan facilitated Paralympic athlete Hokato Hotzhe Sema at PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' screening in Kohima for his bronze medal achievement in the recently held Summer Paris Paralympics 2024 and Team Better Dimapur, for their exemplary work in the field of community service.

Speaking at the screening programme, Governor La Ganeshan said that it was a great honour and privilege to celebrate and honour the resilience, dedication and spirit of service represented by Naik Subedar Hokato Hotozhe Sema and Team Better Dimapur.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 3 Arrested for Kidnapping Month-Old Baby From Government-Run Niluofer Hospital in Telangana.

"Today, we recognize their extraordinary contributions to both our state and our nation.Naik. Sub. Hokato H. Sema is not only an Indian Army Officer and a sportsman but also a shining example of how adversity can be transformed into achievement. In 2002, while serving our nation with distinction, he lost his leg during an operation in Kashmir. Yet, his spirit remained unbroken," the Governor said in a press release.

"His journey from a soldier to a para-athlete is a tribute to his perseverance and commitment. Competing at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris and winning a bronze medal in the shot-put event for the country is a testament to his relentless dedication and an inspiration for us all. We salute him today for not giving up after he lost his leg; instead, he chose to continue to bring more glory to our nation as an athlete," the Governor said in a release.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Optus Stadium.

The Governor also acknowledged the admirable efforts of Team Better Dimapur. He also mentioned that in April 2024, he attended their annual sports meet for orphanages and children's homes in Dimapur and was told that it was an attempt to create awareness about the significance of community support towards the lesser privileged children. But for him, it was not just an awareness campaign he saw that the idea for the sports meet came straight from their hearts of their love and compassion towards the children and that was the reason why he agreed to be the Chief Guest for the sports Meet, as per the press release.

"Their commitment to community service extends far beyond this event, as they are actively involved in promoting cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility. Such initiatives are vital as they sow the seeds of future change and inspire others to rise to the occasion," Ganeshan said.

"Our society is enriched by the endeavours of individuals and groups such as these, who remind us of what can be achieved when dedication meets purpose. We need more people like Hokato and Team Better Dimapur to continue leading the way and to inspire many more young people to step forward and contribute to the progress and harmony of our community," the Governor added."Today, we honor them not just with words but with our actions, by supporting their initiatives and celebrating their courage and vision. May their stories inspire us all to serve with dedication and compassion." the Governor said.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' screening marked with the felicitation of Hokato Hotzhe Sema, for his bronze medal achievement in the recently held Summer Paris Paralympics 2024 and Team Better Dimapur, for their exemplary work in the field of community service by Governor of Nagaland.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, Rajesh Soundararajan, gave the introductory note, which he highlighted on the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)