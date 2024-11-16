New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): In the wake of the stabbing to death of 28-year-old Manish in Sunder Nagari under PS Nand Nagri, Delhi Police said that both the accused and the victim had a criminal background, and investigation suggested that an old rivalry lead to the murder. Relatives of the victim demanded justice for the deceased.

Delhi Police said, "The victim Manish has died, the accused Arbaaz and Salman are brothers who have been arrested in this case, both the accused and the victim have a criminal background. In the initial investigation, it seems that there is an old rivalry behind the murder."

Also Read | Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam Receive First Snowfall of the Season; Rainfall Expected in Srinagar (Watch Video).

The deceased Manish was going with a friend in the Nand Nagri area on Friday night. He got into a scuffle with some boys during which the boys stabbed Manish and he died. According to Delhi Police, the deceased and the accused knew each other.

Information regarding the stabbing of a person in the neck near a restaurant, Murga Market, Sunder Nagari was received at PS Nand Nagri.

Also Read | Who is Karoline Leavitt? All You Need to Know About Donald Trump's Campaign Spokesperson Set to Become Youngest White House Press Secretary at 27.

Complainant and eyewitness Krishan Kumar said, "Two accused were harassing a girl in Sunder Nagri when I intervened scolded them and asked them to leave the place. Later they stabbed my nephew. During stabbing 4 to 5 people were present there. The accused were drunk. One more accused Javed has not been arrested yet."

Police also recovered the weapon of offence.

"About half an hour later complainant received information that the two accused were quarrelling with his nephew Manish. When he reached there he saw Arbaaz caught hold of him and Salman stabbed him with a sharp weapon on the right side of his neck. Manish was critically injured. An FIR was registered. Information regarding the death of the injured was received on Saturday morning," Delhi police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)