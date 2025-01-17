New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Upset at being ignored by ally BJP, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday fielded 30 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

The NCP leaders are learnt to be upset at the BJP giving a cold shoulder to its key ally in Maharashtra, while granting a seat each to the Janata Dal (United) and LJP (Ram Vilas) -- the NDA partners from Bihar.

Of the 30 candidates fielded by Ajit Pawar-led NCP, 13 belong to the minority community.

“We believe these 30 candidates will represent the best of our values and are committed to the development and prosperity of Delhi," said NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav.

The NCP has fielded Vishvanath Agarwal from the New Delhi seat from where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election.

The BJP has fielded former Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma from this seat, while Sandeep Dikshit is the Congress candidate.

NCP's Zameel will be in the fray from the Kalkaji seat against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

The NCP has also fielded candidates in Matia Mahal, Madipur, Hari Nagar, Janak Puri, Vikas Puri, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Badarpur, Laxmi Nagar and Shahadara among others.

Earlier, the NCP also released its list of star campaigners for the polls.

The star campaigners list include party chief Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare, Parth Pawar and party's in-charge of northeastern states Sanjay Prajapati among others.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes would be counted on February 8.

