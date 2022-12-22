Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday promised action against a contractor after Nationalist Congress Party MLC Amit Mitkari shot a video of utensils reportedly for use by ministers being cleaned in the washroom.

Mitkari had submitted the video to Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who drew the attention of Fadnavis on the issue and sought action.

"Stern action would be initiated against the contractor as well as the official who gave permission for this. Such unhygienic cleaning of utensils will not be allowed," Fadnavis told the Council.

