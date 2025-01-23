New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The NCR Transport Corporation has started smart locker facilities for passengers in the operational section of the Namo Bharat corridor, offering a secure and affordable storage solution at a minimal hourly cost, according to a statement.

The lockers have been introduced at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations. Notably, passengers can use these lockers not only for storing their luggage but also for receiving e-commerce parcels, enhancing convenience and accessibility, it said.

To avail this facility, passengers need to create an account by entering their details on the digital screen provided on the locker. Once registered, they can rent a locker as per their requirement, it said.

Smart lockers at the stations are available in small, medium, and large - extra large sizes to cater to different passenger needs. Lockers can be booked for a duration ranging from one to six hours, with a mandatory selection of both booking time and locker size. Payments for this facility can be conveniently made through UPI, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience, it stated.

If a passenger's luggage remains in the locker for longer than the locker booking time, an additional charge per hour will have to be paid depending on the size of the locker to get the luggage from the locker, the statement said.

The option to book lockers will be available on the Namo Bharat and DMRC Momentum apps. Passengers will be able to access this facility through the "Rent a Locker" option in the app.

Upon selecting this option, they will need to choose the station name and date for which they wish to book the locker. Passengers will also have to specify the duration for which they need the locker and the exact time they intend to use the facility on the selected date. This digital booking process will further enhance convenience and accessibility for commuters, it said.

For this facility, passengers will need to make an online payment at the rate of Rs 20 per hour for a small locker, Rs 30 per hour for a medium locker, and Rs 40 per hour for a large – extra-large locker. Once the payment is made, the locker will be booked, and the passenger will receive a unique access code, the statement said.

This code will be required to open and close the locker, ensuring security so that no one else can access it. The access code can be used only once for a single open-and-close cycle. In addition to storing their belongings, passengers can also use these lockers to receive e-commerce parcels, adding to their convenience, it said.

If the passenger wants to order an e-commerce parcel, he will have to tell his access code and phone number to the delivery person. When the delivery person reaches the station, after the parcel security check, he will have to inform the customer care booth of Namo Bharat station about the parcel delivery.

After this, the delivery person will be allowed to put the goods in the locker and after keeping it, he will come out of the station, it stated.

Soon, the smart locker facility will also be available at other operational stations of the Namo Bharat Corridor, including DPS Raj Nagar, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. Installation work for these lockers has already begun at these stations.

This service will soon be accessible at Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations also in Delhi, the statement said.

