New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday lashed out at Congress and said that they were neither a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' nor they did 'samvidhan ka samman' and further added that insulting constitutional institutions had become their identity after Congress leader Bhai Jagtap compared the Election Commission to a 'kutta' (dog).

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said "Insulting constitutional institution has become the identity of Congress. This is not a coincidence, it has become a habit of Congress. They are now doubting the Election Commission, when the election in Jharkhand, J&K, Wayanad, Karnataka and Telangana, Election Commission is fine...otherwise in Haryana and Maharashtra, they become 'Kutta'...This shows that Congress is neither 'mohabbat ki dukaan' nor they do 'samvidhan ka samman'. They are only doing 'samvidhan ka apman'.. They are the one who insult the Constitution..."

This comes after Congress leader Bhai Jagtap doubled down on his derogatory remarks against the Election Commission amid the row over the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and said that the country's democracy has been "disreputed" because of ECI's "sycophancy."

Notably, Jagtap refused to applogise over his objectionable "kutta" remark for the Election Commission.

Earlier today, a complaint had been filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and wrote a letter to the Election Commission over Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's "kutta" (dog) remark regarding the poll body.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "I have written to the Election Commission and also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Such a kind of insult, the humiliation of the Election Commission which is a constitutional body can't be tolerated. Action should be initiated against Bhai Pratap."

Further, Somaiya said that Congress had been targeting the Election Commission because they are scared of the local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections due in March 2025."In the last two days, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) everybody has been targeting the EVM and Election Commission because everyone is scared of the local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections due in March 2025," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

