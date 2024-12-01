New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change's regional office in Andhra Pradesh on the alleged environmental pollution caused by the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station.

The green body had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report, which claimed that pollution by the thermal power station resulted in protests by residents of Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli, two areas near Vijayawada.

In an order dated November 19, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the article, dust and ash emanating from the plant is causing heart and lung ailments and ash released by the power plant is polluting the villages in about a 10-kilometre radius and damaging the nearby crops."

The bench, also comprising Expert Member A Senthil Vel, noted that ash from the power plant was falling on houses in nearby colonies such as Tummalapalem, Jupudi, Kethanakonda, Kondapalli and Guntupalli.

"The matter indicates violation of provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Environment Protection Act. The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance of the environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the ministry's regional office in the state, the Vijayawada district magistrate and member secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response or reply by way of affidavit before the southern zonal bench of the tribunal (in Chennai)," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted to January 10 for further proceedings.

