New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 10 persons, including three arrested over-ground workers of CPI (Maoist) namely Mohan Yadav, Bhupendra Dhruv and Lakhanlal Yadav and seven cadres of the banned terrorist CPI (Maoist), in connection with the 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly election blast case.

According to an official release, all 10 accused have been chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P) Act.

The case relates to the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that took place in the village of Badegobra, in the Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh, during the state assembly polls last year. The case was initially registered as FIR no. 94/2023 at the Mainpur police station and re-registered by NIA on February 22 2024. During the investigation, searches were also conducted in the houses of the arrested accused in Badegobra, resulting in the recovery and seizure of Rs.2,98,000 and incriminating materials.

As per the release, the explosion occurred in the afternoon of November 17, 2023, when a polling team, accompanied by security personnel, was returning from village Badegobra after the completion of the voting process. One Head Constable of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) died later due to the grievous injuries sustained in the blast.

"Investigations have revealed that the attack was planned by CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Members Ganesh Uikey and Manoj, and Special Zonal Committee Member Satyam Gawade, in response to the outfit's call for the boycott of the assembly polls in the state," the release stated.

Cadres of Gobra Dalam of the proscribed terrorist organisation had carried out the blast with the support of over-ground workers (OGWs) in the villages of Badegobra and Chhotegobra.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case. (ANI)

