Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at three places in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, officials said.

The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad in connection with a terror-related case, the officials said.

They said the searches were in progress and further details were awaited.

