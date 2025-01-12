Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his delight as he, along with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, inaugurated the seventh edition of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, which began with a marathon featuring over a thousand participants, in Nagpur on Sunday.

The 20-day sporting event, which commenced today , will feature competitions across the city, with total prize money of Rs 1.5 crore. Approximately 80,000 athletes, aged between 4 and 85 years, are expected to participate. The event will include the distribution of 762 trophies and 12,317 medals to the winners.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 2 Men Die of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Leaving ‘Chhole’ on Burning Stove Overnight for Cooking in Basai Village.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, "I am very happy that we are starting the Krida Mahotsav in its seventh year today. Thousands of athletes participated in the marathon earlier this morning, marking the beginning of this event on January 12. Over the next few days, we will all have the opportunity to enjoy various sports competitions in this arena. I am also delighted that this year, the program will run for 20 days.

"This year, 80,000 athletes will participate. From children as young as four years old to senior citizens aged 85, everyone will take part in these games. There are 762 trophies, 12,317 medals, and prize money totaling Rs 1.50 crore," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, addressing the gathering, highlighted concerns about adults' declining health and urged the organization of similar events in villages and smaller towns.

"In our country, surveys indicate that many adults are becoming unhealthy. The festivals and initiatives you are organizing are a great example. I encourage everyone to ensure that such festivals and programs are held in villages and smaller areas as well," Ranaut said.

She also praised Nagpur's enthusiasm for sports, saying, "There is a lot of enthusiasm about sports in Nagpur. This enthusiasm and awareness about physical activity and health are great things." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)