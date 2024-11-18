New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Congress' student wing NSUI has announced to hold a "Parliament March" on December 5 to demand action on issues such as unemployment, recruitment delays, and funding cuts in education, claiming these are adversely affecting the students.

The protest will also highlight problems like paper leaks in recruitment exams, systemic corruption and the discontinuation of scholarships for minority and marginalised communities, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary said in an official statement.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Amid Escalating Violence, Ministry of Home Affairs To Send 50 More Companies of Central Forces To State Government.

Addressing a press conference, Choudhary criticised the Centre for slashing the education budget and scrapping scholarships such as the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, which he claimed exacerbates inequalities in education.

He also expressed concern over 50 per cent reduction in scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs, while alleging that reservation policies are not being properly implemented, thus denying opportunities to the marginalised groups.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Defying Curfew Orders, Protesters Lock Front Doors of Several Government Offices in Imphal.

The Parliament March is part of a larger initiative called the "Hum Badlenge" campaign, which aims to empower students and foster grassroots leadership in universities across India.

The drive includes identifying campus ambassadors in over 250 universities, training young leaders to advocate campus issues, and building a network to represent the marginalised voices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)