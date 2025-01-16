Kendujhar (Odisha) [India], January 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a social security allowance, which has been increased to Rs 3,500 for the eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister attended a program in Odisha's Keonjhar, where the increased allowance was distributed to the beneficiaries. An enhanced allowance of Rs 3,500 will be provided to eligible beneficiaries under the Madhubabu Bhatta Yojana and the National Security Program.

This comes after the National Health Authority on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha in the national capital for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in Odisha.

The agreement was signed between the Chief Executive Officer, the National Health Authority (NHA) and Commissioner cum Secretary, Government of Odisha, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Besides Majhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and other senior Central and state ministers were also present during the signing of the MoU.

Speaking at the event, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that 61 crore people, which is 45 per cent of the Indian population have been covered under Ayushman Bharat.

As this happened, Majhi on Tuesday took a potshot at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), saying the party, which ruled Odisha for 24 years straight before being dethroned by the BJP in 2024, kept the state outside the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) due to its "personal interests".

Speaking to reporters at Bhubaneswar airport CM Majhi said, "Yesterday, we announced two big schemes in Delhi. Ayushman Bharat Yojana was launched by PM [Narendra] Modi in 2018 but it was not implemented in Odisha when BJD was in power because of their personal interest...After we came to power in Odisha, we announced the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state. An MoU has been signed between the State and the Central Govt yesterday."

"This will benefit the 1.3 crore people of the state. This will be implemented in 30,000 hospitals in the country where benefits can be taken by showing a single card by the people of Odisha," he added.

Earlier, Majhi reflected on the success of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held from January 8 to 10. "For the first time, Odisha received the opportunity to host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. We have benefitted from this because our program was good. It started with the young diaspora, the PM came here, President also came here," he said.

"Besides the program, the guests had come for investment, tourism development...In our plenary session discussions were held on business, tourism...We are organising a 'Make in Odisha' conclave...They are in touch with us that they will invest in Odisha...We have sanctioned investments of INR 2.5 lakh crores. INR 5 lakh crores investment will come later," Majhi added. (ANI)

