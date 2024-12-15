Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): At the swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the absence of the opposition, emphasising that their boycott of such events has been a long-standing practice.

Speaking at the event, Pawar said, "The opposition has boycotted it; this has been happening for many years. The Mahayuti government came into being on the 23rd, and the cabinet was sworn in today. The final structure has been formalised today, and work will commence in the coming days... We will never ignore them (the opposition) because their numbers are fewer." Pawar underscored that despite the opposition's limited strength in the legislature, their concerns and questions would be taken seriously, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined the next steps for the cabinet and the legislative agenda. "Thirty-nine leaders took the oath today; six of them are state ministers. Within two days, it will be clear who will be assigned which portfolio. Discussion on the Governor's address will take place during this session. Twenty bills are slated to be tabled," he said.

Responding to the opposition's letter, Fadnavis added, "The opposition submitted a letter. A paragraph on EVMs has been incorporated into the letter from the last session. The letter has already been addressed; it will be answered as many times as questions arise. I want to remind them that EVM stands for 'Every Vote for Maharashtra'."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his satisfaction with the Mahayuti government's progress and teamwork.

Commenting on the distribution of departments and portfolios, Shinde said, "Over the past few days, there has been speculation about the allocation of departments. This convention is being held in Nagpur, and I congratulate Devendra ji... The match is new; the opposition remains the same. We have worked as a team. Devendra ji and Ajit Dada are with me. I had earlier said that I would bring 200 MLAs; Ajit Pawar joining us is a bonus. We have a responsibility to the public, and decisions will be made dynamically."

Shinde also addressed the opposition's challenges, stating, "The situation is such that the opposition could not even appoint a Leader of the Opposition. The public has shown its support for those who work. We invited them (the opposition), and I thought they would attend the oath-taking ceremony. However, the public has effectively boycotted these leaders. They underestimated us for two and a half years."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC hailed the event as historic, stating, "History has been made in Nagpur today. Thirty-nine MLAs have been sworn in as cabinet ministers... The aim now is to focus solely on the politics of progress for Maharashtra. All these ministers must deliver in their respective areas to ensure Maharashtra becomes the number one state."

Fadnavis also emphasised the government's commitment to accountability. "We will conduct performance audits of all ministers. If it is found that a minister is not performing effectively, their position will be reconsidered."

Earlier in the day, leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. The Mahayuti alliance consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena.

Among those sworn in were BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane. Representing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction were Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat. NCP leaders Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif were also inducted into the cabinet.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in attendance.

The cabinet expansion comes over two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his two deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the cabinet announcement despite holding a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

