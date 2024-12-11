New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Wednesday stated that a total of 802 One Stop Centres (OSCs) are operational across the country, providing assistance to over 10.12 lakh women, according to an official release.

"Currently, out of the approved 878 One Stop Centres (OSCs), 802 are operational across the country, assisting over 10.12 lakh women as of October 31, 2024. Further, Shakti Sadan, a component of the Samarthya vertical under Mission Shakti, serves as an integrated relief and rehabilitation home for women in distress, including victims of trafficking," said Savitri Thakur.

She made the statement while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"The One Stop Centre (OSC) is part of the Sambal vertical under the Mission Shakti umbrella. It offers integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and those in distress, whether in private or public spaces," she added.

Thakur further elaborated that OSCs provide services such as medical aid, legal assistance and advice, temporary shelter, police help, and psychosocial counselling to women in need.

"The initiative aims to create a safe and supportive environment for women in distress, enabling them to overcome difficult circumstances. At present, 404 Shakti Sadans are operational nationwide, supporting and rehabilitating 29,315 women," she said.

"The OSC scheme is demand-driven. States and Union Territories are encouraged to establish at least one OSC in each district and additional OSCs in districts with higher rates of crimes against women, larger geographical areas, or those classified as aspirational districts," Thakur added.

As per the release, Thakur also stated, "Under Mission Shakti guidelines, the Central Government provides 100% financial assistance to States and Union Territories for appointing 13 personnel for each OSC."

"The overall implementation of the OSC scheme is the responsibility of state governments and Union Territory administrations," she concluded. (ANI)

