Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said 11,388 people received free healthcare treatment on the third day of the SEBAASHRAY health outreach initiative in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

SEBAASHRAY, launched by Banerjee on January 2, aims to provide free healthcare services to over 23 lakh people in the area over the next 75 days.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Day 3 of #Sebaashray, and the numbers speak for themselves! Across 41 health camps in Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency, 11,388 people received free, high-quality healthcare today."

"Out of these, 7,053 underwent diagnostic tests, 6,537 received essential medications, and 253 were referred to specialty hospitals for advanced care...Together, we're setting a precedent for what PEOPLE-FIRST GOVERNANCE truly means," he posted.

The health camps are being organised in 71 gram panchayats and 93 wards within his constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

