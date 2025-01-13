Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined the Trinamool Congress last week after parting ways with the ruling LDF a few months ago, resigned on Monday as the MLA of the Nilambur constituency.

Anvar, who met Speaker A N Shamseer in his chamber at the Legislative Assembly complex, confirmed his resignation.

The resignation comes just days after Anvar joined the All India Trinamool Congress and announced that he had assumed the role of state coordinator for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Anvar, who represented the Nilambur seat in the Kerala Assembly, had earlier formed the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) after breaking away from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

