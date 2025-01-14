Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated Arjuna awardee Hima Das for her outstanding performance in athletics.

Das, who hails from Assam, met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas here.

Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, felicitated Das and wished her success for the future.

Das also hailed Patnaik for creating a world-class sports infrastructure in Odisha during his tenure as chief minister.

She hoped that it will go a long way in “honing the skills of our athletes in the world sports arena”.

