New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The BJP candidate from Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency, Kartar Singh Tanwar on Saturday said that the voters will defeat AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election as they are fed up with its rule.

Kartar Singh Tanwar was among the 29 candidates in the BJP's first list, issued on Saturday, for the Assembly election which is due next month.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bride Decamps with Cash, Jewellery Mid-Wedding in Gorakhpur.

"I want to thank the high command for giving me this opportunity...I am hopeful that the people of the Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency will vote for the BJP and will make us win from here," Tanwar told ANI after the announcement of his candidature.

"The people of Delhi are fed up with the AAP government and want a change. The people will defeat them," he added.

Also Read | Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Staying Without Valid Documents.

Tanwar was elected from the Chattarpur constituency on an AAP ticket in the 2020 assembly elections. Earlier in July, he left AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Delhi Party President Virendra Sachdeva, at party headquarters in New Delhi.

He lost his membership in the Delhi assembly in September 2024, as Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Tanwar under the anti-defection law.

BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections setting the stage for multi-cornered contests on several seats in the capital with AAP leaders former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi in triangular contests on their seats.

The BJP fielded some of its heavyweights in the fray. Dushyant Gautam will contest from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give fight to Kejriwal on the New Delhi seat. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit from the seat.

BJP fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi. Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba from the seat.

The date for assembly polls in Delhi is expected to be announced in a few days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)