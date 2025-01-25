New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Former IAS officer Sanjib Gohain Boruah wakes up early and steps out with his camera to capture all that exudes the beauty of Assam: its lush green and yellow fields ready to be harvested, women taking a few moments of rest between work, the river Brahmaputra melting the horizon in itself, a herd of wild buffaloes walking through green forests, and rhinoceroses deep in a thought mid-bath.

Gohain Boruah's solo exhibition, his first in the national capital at Lalit Kala Akademi, does justice to its title "Brahmaputra and Other Stories" with photographs that depict the Northeastern state in its natural glory, everyday lives, and colourful cultural canvases.

"I want to do positive photographs. I would want to photograph a crow as a crow, not as a crow in a dustbin," Gohain Boruah told PTI.

Wildlife on the banks of the Brahmaputra and in the Kaziranga National Park makes a significant part of his collection at the ongoing exhibition.

While pictures of Black-necked cranes, wild buffaloes, and rhinoceroses inspire a sense of awe, a pair of Greater Adjutant Storks sitting atop a pile of garbage project contrast and makes conspicuous the endangered status of the avian species.

Gohain Boruah first started trying his hands at photography during his visits to the national park as the Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat district.

"I started 15-16 yars ago. I was the DM of a district where Kaziranga falls, I would go there for VIP visits. Then I saw the river, animals and all. Now I am addicted to it. If I don't do photography in day I feel like I am missing something," the 65-year-old said

In 45 photographs, Gohain Boruah has depicted Assam's rural landscape, its natural abundance, wildlife and everyday lives of its people, "creating not just a visual impact but appealing to the innate sense of aesthetics".

A large section of the exhibition is dedicate to the Brahmaputra. The river appears in his photographs as a quiet companion to fishermen, as a provider to wildlife, and as a holy passage to the next world.

"The best thing about the Brahmaputra is it changes colour. Depending on the time of the day, you will find it bathed in a different colour," Gohain Boruah said.

The river in his photos appears in ripples of molten gold in a late afternoon, a muddy grey under swathes of similarly coloured clouds, and a gentle blue under a misty sky as scores of fishermen sit in their boats patiently for their next catch.

The photographer has also captured other waterbodies in the state, including Son Beel, Deepor Beel, and rivers in Majuli island.

Everyday lives of men and women, especially those making a living from the land, appear prominently in Gohain Boruah's works.

The exhibition will come to an end on January 30.

