Jaipur, November 20: Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Amit Shah, is scheduled to hold a series of roadshows and conduct rallies in the poll-bound state. The BJP's high-voltage election campaign for this week kicked off on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rajasthan earlier in the day to hold rallies in Pali and Hanumangarh districts.

The Prime Minister will also hold a mega roadshow in Bikaner this evening. The prime minister is also set to conduct rallies in the Bara, Kota, and Karauli districts of the state on Tuesday. PM Modi will conclude his campaign with a road show in Jaipur, the state capital, before the end of the promotional activities. Assembly Elections 2023: Seizures of Over Rs 1,760 Crore Made in Five Poll-Bound States Since Announcement of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says Election Commission.

The plan includes targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's election constituency, Jodhpur, with rallies and a roadshow. Home Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, will conduct six rallies in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Pali, and Jalor. Additionally, Shah will organise three road shows in Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, and Jaipur, with plans for a road show in Jaipur on November 23, two days after PM Modi's event.

Addressing the gathering in Pali earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress Party of "corruption" and "appeasement politics," stating that dynasty politics is everything for them. Appealing to people to vote for the BJP on November 25, PM Modi's election rally in Pali pointed out that the state needs a government that gives priority to development. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Accuses Congress of Corruption and Appeasement Politics Says ‘Dynasty Politics Is Everything for Them’ (Watch Video).

The PM said that Rajasthan will play a "very big" role in taking India to new heights in the 21st century. Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with the other four states: Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators.

