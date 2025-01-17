New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday congratulated space startup Digantara for the success of 'Mission SCOT', saying this is an important contribution of the growing Indian space industry towards enhancing space situational awareness.

The firm announced on Thursday that its mission has successfully established contact with its ground station. Solar panel arrays are deployed, power levels are positive, and stabilization is on point, it had said.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh.

It also said, "Our focus now shifts to commissioning the satellite, preparing it for its core mission: precise object tracking and imaging in LEO. Over the coming weeks, our team will meticulously fine-tune SCOT, ensuring it's mission-ready for this endeavour. A remarkable start to the year for the entire team!"

Reacting to the firm's post on X, the prime minister said, "Kudos to Indian space startup @Digantarahq at the success of Mission SCOT. This is an important contribution of the growing Indian space industry towards enhancing space situational awareness."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Saurabh Bharadwaj to Vijender Gupta and Haroon Yusuf, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)