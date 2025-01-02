New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, and wished for happiness and peace into everyone's lives.

He also presented a 'chadar' to Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju which would be offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the sufi saint in Ajmer.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Intensifies Attack on AAP, Targets Arvind Kejriwal by Releasing 'Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai' Poster, Alleges Electoral Fraud.

Modi said, "Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone's lives."

Sharing a picture of Modi giving a chadar to him and BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui, Rijiju said on X, "This gesture reflects his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion."

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Approves Creation of Separate Corporation for Dharwad, Increases KSRTC Bus Fares by 15%, Says State Minister HK Patil (Watch Video).

Urs is held annually at the shrine of the sufi saint to commemorate his death anniversary.

The prime minister has been annually sending a chadar to the shrine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)