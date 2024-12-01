Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the 60th BSF Foundation Day celebrations at Shalbagan in Agartala on Sunday. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to equipping soldiers with advanced technologies and better facilities.

CM Saha said, "Today is the 60th Raising Day of the BSF. Our BSF soldiers work tirelessly to protect the country day and night. This is a day to honour and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. New technology has been developed for our soldiers. Our Prime Minister and Home Minister are fully aware of advancements, from border fencing to other new technologies. The facilities to be provided to the soldiers are being thoughtfully considered. I extend my gratitude to the soldiers for ensuring our security and safeguarding our borders."

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of remembering the sacrifices of soldiers on this occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Border Security Force Raising Day, recognising the critical role of the BSF in national security.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication, and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The BSF, the world's largest border guarding force with nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, observes its Raising Day annually on December 1.

BSF troops, stationed in some of the most challenging terrains and remote locations, serve as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Until 1965, India's border with Pakistan was managed by the State Armed Police Battalions. However, following Pakistan's attack on Sardar Post, Chhar Bet, and Beria Bet in Kutch on April 9, 1965, the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to handle armed aggression became evident. This prompted the Government of India to establish a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force, armed and trained to secure the international border with Pakistan. Based on the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the BSF was established on December 1, 1965.

Initially raised with 25 battalions in 1965, the BSF has since expanded to address the nation's security requirements, including countering militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast.

Today, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel across 192 battalions, the BSF is responsible for securing India's 6,386.36-kilometre-long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

