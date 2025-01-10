New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first podcast which is likely to be released on Friday.

In the trailer released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said that mistakes happen and he too can make some.

Also Read | TCS Reports Drop in Employee Headcount by 5,370 in Q3 FY25 After 2 Consecutive Quarters of Growth in Numbers.

"I am also a human not god," the prime minister said in the trailer.

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sharing the trailer on X, Modi said, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)